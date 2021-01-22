“Sheroes of Poetry” Virtual Event Honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Syracuse University is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. all month long.

Their annual celebration of the civil rights leader, now in it’s 36th year, is the largest event of its kind on a college campus anywhere in the country.

Most of the events planned this year are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of them is happening January 29th and called Sheroes of Poetry: Spoken Word Poetry by Women Authors.

“This series of poetry will explore the intersections of race and gender in society and will bring a dynamic group of women to share their unique experiences in poetry form” says Ebony King from SU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Among the poets who will be participating in the virtual event are undergraduate and graduate students at SU, along with professors and alumni:

Dr. Casarae Abdul-Ghani

Ruthnie Angrand

Erisha Beckford

Laurie Fernandez

Rev. Kathy Hodge-Davis

Dr. Dawn Johnson

Gaelyn Smith

Michelle Tarshus

Imani Wallace

“I think it’s important that we note that when you are giving youth a voice, it helps them when they go into high school and colleges that they are able to be more confident in their abilities to be public speakers” says Cedric Bolton from SU’s Office of Multicultural Affairs.

The virtual event comes at a time when there’s a renewed interest in poetry thanks to Amanda Gorman, America’s first-ever youth poet laureate, who shared a powerful poem at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Sheroes of Poetry: Spoken Word Poetry by Women Authors is a free event, happening on Zoom. It’s Friday, January 29th from 7pm to 9pm.

Click here to learn more and to register.