Two local business owners are teaming up to pair fun fashion trends with wine at Anyela’s Vineyards in Skaneateles.

Lisa Dietz is the owner of Emma + James Clothing Boutique and Hap + Main and she says that the idea was always on her mind.

“I love Anyela’s and Patti reached out one day asking about doing a fashion show at the winery and I’m really excited about doing it,” she says.

The fashion show will be happening throughout the main tasting room at the local winery, with models walking through featuring the season’s top trends. Exclusive fashion items will be on display to see and purchase ahead of the new season and men’s fashions will also be included too. Wine will also be available to taste and purchase.

For Patti, the opportunity to work with and support local is one of the biggest reasons why she came up with the idea, she says.

“I frequent Lisa’s stores often and I thought it would be a fun way to partner and support local businesses and it helps both of us,” she adds. “It’s just fun to bring people together doing something fun other than a wine tasting.”

The Wine Infused Fashion Show is happening Thursday April 21st from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Anyela’s Winery. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Each ticket includes a glass of wine too. To learn more and to purchase your tickets, visit ShopEJClothing.com or ShopTheHap.com. To learn more about Anyela’s visit them at AnyelasVineyards.com.