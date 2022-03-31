Witty Wicks Candles and Gift Shop wanted to do their part to help the people of Ukraine and have come up with their own way to give back. Owner Aubry Panek says ‘Candles for a Cause’ is already underway and the community has really done their part to help the cause.

“We’re calling it the Ukrainian Samaritan’s Purse Candle. It’s a sunflower scent and 100 percent of the profits go directly to Samaritan’s Purse, an organization that is on the ground right now, helping people who need it most in Ukraine,” she says.

Retail Manager Cassie McNeill says that giving back means so much to the local shop because of what it means not just to them, but to the entire Central New York community too.

“There’s a huge need and it’s an important example to set for our kids and our community,” she says. “… And here locally, we have a large Ukrainian community who shop local, and so it was important for us to help people be able to give, and for us to give too,” she adds.

Witty Wicks has also been coming up with some fun spring scents in celebration of their favorite series’. Customers who love ‘Outlander’ and ‘Bridgerton’ can stop into their local shop and smell for themselves their new scents, and even pick up a few original scents too. Each candle is sold separately or part of the entire collection.

To learn more and to shop local, visit Witty Wicks Candles and Gift Shop at Township Five in Camillus. They are open seven days a week and you can also connect with them online at WittyWicks.com or on social media.