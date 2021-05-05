Shop for Sweet Treats this Mother’s Day at Man in the Moon Candies

Mother’s Day is Sunday May 9th and if you are still searching for a perfect gift for mom, Man in the Moon Candies has just what you need.

Located in Oswego, you can find all kinds of sweets from sponge candy to peanut brittle at the shop. Owner, Amy Lear says their most popular item on the menu are their chocolate truffles.

The chocolate shop will be serving up freshly dipped chocolate covered strawberries on Friday, May 7th and Saturday, May 8th. Lear mentions that the shelf life of dipped strawberries is 4-48 hours.

Man in the Moon Candies will be open on Mother’s Day from 12-6pm. You can stop up and pickup something sweet or shop online at ManInTheMoonCandies.com.