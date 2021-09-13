Shop Local at The Oswego and Fulton Farmers Markets

If you’re looking to shop local and support your local farmers, the Greater Oswego Fulton Chamber of Commerce has a few great options outdoors this fall.

The Oswego and Fulton Farmers Markets are open on Thursdays and Saturdays where you can be sure to find fresh produce and great local products.

Local farmer, Bill Ingersoll, says that many farmers have struggled to regain profits lost due to COVID-19. The Oswego and Fulton Farmers Markets are an opportunity to show support for local farmers and to eat healthy.

The Oswego Farmers market is open on Thursdays from 4:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. along West First Street in Oswego. The Fulton Farmers market is open Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to noon in the Canalview Parking Lot. To learn more, visit oswegofultonchamber.com.