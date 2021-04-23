Shop Local At Witty Wicks For Mother’s Day

If you’re looking to make mom’s day this Mother’s Day, why not shop local at Witty Wicks in Township 5 in Camillus.

Owner Aubry Panek and Retail Manager Cassie McNeill are known for their brimming baskets of goodies, and new this year, they’ve come with different themed boxes that you can gift to mom. From bath-themed boxes to ideas for your wine-loving mom, Aubry says they can help you find a gift for mom this year.

And new this month, Witty Wicks is taking on social media with their Manic Monday Events on Facebook. Aubry and Cassie’s say the annual Facebook event is designed to get people to shop local and save on some great items too. Manic Mondays are set for 9am every third Monday of the month. Their next event is planned for May 17th at 9am.

Find great gifts for anyone on your list including customized candles at Witty Wicks at Township 5 in Camillus. They’re open Monday through Friday from 10am to 7pm, Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sundays from 11am to 5pm. Find them online at WittyWicks.com or visit them on social media!