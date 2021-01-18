Shop Local At Witty Wicks in Township 5

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The holiday shopping season may be over, but supporting small businesses is something that can be done year round. From gift baskets, to scented candles and all things local, Witty Wicks has gift ideas for anyone, any day of the year.

Enjoy shopping online, in person or by phone. Employees are ready to help and they’re also offering delivery too.

To learn more visit them in-store Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You’re also invited to visit them online at WittyWicks.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected