Shop Local This Easter With “Man in the Moon Candies” In Oswego

From Peanut Dream Eggs to Chocolate Dipped Peeps, Oswego candy shop, Man in the Moon Candies has what you need this Easter season.

Located on West First Street in Oswego, Man in the Moon Candies owner Amy Lear says that between Christmas and Valentine’s Day the Easter season is still bustling for sweets. While the weather is still unpredictable for Cental New York, Lear has kept her Hot Cocoa Bombs on the menu with an Easter spin, featuring a marshmallow peep inside when added to hot milk.

The candy shop is also doing baskets for the holiday perfect for treats from the Easter Bunny. You can stop up and pickup something sweet or shop online at ManInTheMoonCandies.com.