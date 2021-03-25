Shop Local This Easter With Two Boutique’s In Oswego

With the weather warming up and spring underway, two locally owned children’s boutiques have just what you need for Easter.

The two storefronts, Mother Earth Baby and Curious Kidz are both located in Oswego, NY. Mother Earth Baby focuses on health and wellness items for babies and families while also offering a cloth diaper service around the CNY region. Lisa says that Curious Kidz “is your neighborhood toy store.” The store features games, outdoor play and a lot more for kids of all ages.

Started last year amid the pandemic, Lisa got creative and started making custom curated Easter baskets. They’re continuing the concept this year and Emmons explains that all they need is a budget, child’s age, gender and interests to create a perfect basket for the holiday.

Mother Earth Baby is located at 70 West Bridge Street and Curious Kidz is located at 52 West Bridge Street, both stores are in Oswego. They offer curbside pickup and local delivery.

You can find more information by visiting them online at MotherEarthBaby.com and MyCuriousKidz.com.