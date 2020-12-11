Shop Local This Holiday Season at ‘Homer Men and Boys’ and ‘Roland’s’

In 1951, a Homer man borrowed $3,000 from a local bank and opened a store, offering quality name-brand clothing and footwear at discounted prices. His idea has since transformed into two different locations with the same great deals.

‘Homer Men and Boys’ and ‘Roland’s’ offer unique items for women, men and children too. The local business has continued to keep its doors open even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and Rob Garrison says they pride themselves on good customer service all year round.

‘Homer Men and Boys’ is located on South Main Street in the village of Homer. ‘Roland’s Men and Boy Store’ is located on East Genesee Street in downtown Skaneateles. To learn more, visit HomerMenAndBoys.com and RolandsofSkaneateles.com.

