Shop Local This Holiday Season At Witty Wicks

Shopping local this holiday season is perhaps more important than ever, with many businesses struggling due to COVID-19.

Witty Wicks at Township 5 in Camillus is already seeing a steady stream of shoppers who have come in to support them. The store is filled with unique gifts for women and men, homemade candles in dozens of scents, clothing, pet items and much more.

“We have taken our Black Friday small business sales and we have moved them to Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the month of November to kind of spread out our customers, so they don’t all have to come on one day” says owner Aubry Panek.

Witty Wicks is generally open Monday-Friday from 10am to 7pm, Saturdays from 10am to 5pm, and Sundays from 11am to 5pm. They’ll have extended hours throughout the holiday season.

The store also sells products from dozens of local companies, so if you’re looking for products made in Central New York, it’s the place to go for one-stop shopping.

“Right now, with everything going on, local is where people are really thinking” says Retail Manager Cassie McNeill. “They want to support local businesses just like we do, but at the same time, it is so nice to see the community come out and really want to shop small. And so, if they can come here and hit a bunch for different companies, we love that. “

Witty Wicks also offers online shopping for those that prefer that option, and curbside pickup for those that don’t want to enter the store.

