As Mother’s Day approaches, consider stopping in to Witty Wicks Candles and Gift Shop in Camillus to pick up a unique gift.

“We’ve got a lot stuff for moms, nana, bonus moms, stepmom, gigi, granny, grammy, grandma, but we also have a lot of items for the women in your life or the people in your life who love you and might not be blood related” says the store’s owner, Aubry Panek. “You know, if you’re missing your mom at this time of year or if you aren’t a mom and we have friendship items and just items that just say ‘hey, I love you and I appreciate you’ we have stuff to celebrate all the people in your life who love you and who you love.”

Among the most popular items are fun wooden signs, colorful handbags, jewelry, or locally-made products, which the store has a huge selection of.

If you’re looking for a candle, they have three designed just for Mom. They’re called Mimosa’s with Mom, Mom Deserves A Spa Day and Coffee with Mom.

If you’d like to shop in-store but have you selections shipped, the team at Witty Wicks can help with that, too.

Witty Wicks Candles and Gift Shop at Township Five in Camillus. They are open seven days a week and you can also connect with them online at WittyWicks.com or on social media.