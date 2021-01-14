Shop Socially Responsible Fashions At Gypsy Freedom Downtown

When Gypsy Freedom Owner Caeresa Richardson decided to open her own clothing boutique downtown, she had a few key points in mind.

“I wanted to unite style and awareness, making them accessible for the everyday woman,” she said.

Gypsy Freedom was born from her own unique approach and a mission to empower women through their own personal style. The shop that’s located in the heart of downtown Syracuse is known as the first socially responsible fashion boutique, she added.

Gypsy Freedom has been open for just a few months and features modern fashions and brands that align with their values. They also host in-store and virtual events too.

Customers are invited to sip and shop every third Thursday of each month online, via Instagram and Facebook. This month, their virtual event is planned for January 21 at 7 p.m.

You’re also invited to take part in a private in-store shopping experience for groups of up to six people on February 15th. Only 10 slots are available. To register call (315) 802-2762.

You can also check out the store in-person at 312 South Salina Street in Syracuse or visit them online at ShopGypsyFreedom.com.