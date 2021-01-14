Shop Socially Responsible Fashions At Gypsy Freedom Downtown

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

When Gypsy Freedom Owner Caeresa Richardson decided to open her own clothing boutique downtown, she had a few key points in mind.

“I wanted to unite style and awareness, making them accessible for the everyday woman,” she said.

Gypsy Freedom was born from her own unique approach and a mission to empower women through their own personal style. The shop that’s located in the heart of downtown Syracuse is known as the first socially responsible fashion boutique, she added.

Gypsy Freedom has been open for just a few months and features modern fashions and brands that align with their values. They also host in-store and virtual events too.

Customers are invited to sip and shop every third Thursday of each month online, via Instagram and Facebook. This month, their virtual event is planned for January 21 at 7 p.m.

You’re also invited to take part in a private in-store shopping experience for groups of up to six people on February 15th. Only 10 slots are available. To register call (315) 802-2762.

You can also check out the store in-person at 312 South Salina Street in Syracuse or visit them online at ShopGypsyFreedom.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected