(WSYR-TV) — Shopping for the holidays, especially if you have a long list can be complicated. But it doesn’t have to be. You keep it Synple.

Kelly Landau is the owner of Synple, a boutique in Camillus joined Bridge Street to talk about gifting options.

There are two big shopping events. Black Friday the shop is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Synple is located at 70 Main St, Camillus, NY 13031.

You can learn more by visiting www.ShopSynple.com