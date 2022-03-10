A big win for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team, when they crushed the Florida State Seminoles in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

But it’s not the game everyone is talking about. It’s Buddy Boeheim.

The ACC announced Wednesday night that Syracuse University’s leading scorer has been suspended for Thursday’s ACC Tournament game against top-seeded Duke.

Boeheim’s suspension comes after he hit Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes in the mid-section midway through the first half of SU’S 96-57 win over Florida State.

Watch the video above to see NewsChannel 9’s Mario Sacco – who is in New York City covering the tournament – talk about the suspension with Steve and Sistina.