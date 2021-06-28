Should Parents Play With Their Kids? One Expert Weighs In

A writer for the New York Times recently caused a bit of a stir when she said that parents shouldn’t feel pressure to play with their kids. The article has many parents and experts talking about what ‘playing with your kids’ really means.

Child and Family Psychologist Dr. Tanya Pellettiere says that it’s up to each parent to know their child and understand what they need to best suit them. Free play is important, she adds and so is playing with your children from time to time.

Ultimately, Dr. Pellettiere advises parents to take the parenting approach that best suits them and to be mindful that kids need time with them and time to create on their own too. Imaginary play can start with your parent but learning to back away from your child and giving them the freedom to find their own creative way will help them in the long run, she says.

Dr. Pellettiere is a Child and Family Psychologist in Central New York. To learn more about how she can help you and your family, visit her online on Facebook.