Show Off Your Talent At Auburn Public Theater’s Virtual Open Mic Night

The popular Open Mic Night hosted by the Auburn Public Theater is back and now online where performers and entertainers can share their talents from home.

Catch spoken word, comedy, and musical performances, on Auburn Public Theater’s webpage, Facebook, and Youtube. To be considered for a performance, email info@auburnpublictheater.org

To watch the online Open Mic Night, tune in Tuesday’s at 7 p.m. For more information visit auburnpublictheater.org/.