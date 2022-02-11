Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate our significant others and those who love us unconditionally, and that should include our pets!

Kurt Grage with the Invisible Fence Brand of the Finger Lakes, Midstate & Syracuse says it is important to remember the special bond dogs and their owners have with each other. He says dogs can get bored easily, so keeping them active and spending time with them is important.

Grage suggests a few ways to show our pets some extra love for Valentine’s Day:

Spoiling your dog

Signing up for classes for you and your dog (e.g., obedience, agility, behavioral, etc.)

Playing games with your dog

Snapping fun pictures of your dog and posting to your favorite social media

Giving your dog extra cuddles

Donating dog products to local shelters

Invisible Fence Brand of the Finger Lakes, Midstate & Syracuse is now in its 49th year of operation, and Grage says getting a product such as theirs is a great way of showing your pet how much you love them and want to keep them safe.

“We still do installations this time of year” he says. “We do the trainings and then get the pets going outside so getting the dogs safely contained at home, we do that all year long and that’s an important thing. That’s really the key component of what we do, but we also do things in the houses where we can keep the dog away from the front door, we can keep the dog out of the kitty litter box or the cat food, so there’s lots of different things that we can do.”

Click here to learn more about the Invisible Fence Brand of the Finger Lakes, Midstate & Syracuse or call them at (315) 682-DOGS.