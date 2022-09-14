(WSYR-TV) — It’s all about Italian food and Italian culture here in Syracuse this weekend. With Festa Italiana set to kick off this Friday in downtown Syracuse, there are lots of good food options to know about ahead of time.

One of those is Sicilian Breeze Italian Ice. While Italian ice may be part of their business name, they offer much more than just sweet treats. Domenick Brancato and his father also run Brancato’s Catering, which can make chicken riggies, meatball subs, Italian rice balls, and other savory Italian favorites in Syracuse.

At the Festa Italiana Syracuse, Sicilian Breeze will be one of many vendors selling Italian products to folks who come out to celebrate.

For more information, you can find Sicilian Breeze Italian Ice online at SicilianBreezeItalianIce.com. You can also find Brancato’s Catering at BrancatosCateringSYR.com.