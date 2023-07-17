(WSYR-TV) — It’s called get it done: the free college application summer bootcamp by Siena. It’s all to get prospective students ready to apply. Katie Szalda, director of admissions at Siena College, filled us in on the program.

The free bootcamp starts July 24, 2023, and by signing up, this is what you’ll get:

A beautiful college journal gift

Access to 2 live Zooms with insider info straight from admissions experts (Can’t make the lives? We’ll send you the recordings)

Free essay review by our writing experts

Templates, tips and checklists on every part of the application

Optional practice interview and step-by-step guidance on the Common App

Exclusive content for parents, too

Learn more and sign up for the program here.