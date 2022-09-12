(WSYR-TV) — Kids are settling into the new school year, and that’s a good reminder to all of us that learning is a lifelong process.

Along those lines, September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. Tom Walters from the Onondaga County Public Libraries talks about what it takes to get a library card.

Though our local libraries here in Central New York have a plethora of books, they also have many more things to offer. Folks can stream movies, rent audiobooks, take classes, and even rent LPs.

All you have to do to get a library card is show up to one of Onondaga County’s 32 libraries and bring a form of I.D. Someone at the information booth will then take your information down and sign you up. Just about anybody is eligible for one.

Now that each of the libraries in the county are connected under one umbrella as libraries of Onondaga County, it’s even easier to use the libraries’ available resources.

For more information on Onondaga County’s libraries, visit OnLib.org.