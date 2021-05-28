Sign Up For The Rosamond Gifford Zoo Golf Charity Tournament

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is calling all golfers to be a part of their Tee-Off FORE The Animals event.

The charity golf tournament is taking place Monday, June 7th at the Bellevue Country Club. It benefits the zoo and in addition to playing a round of 18, it includes a continental breakfast buffet, lunch, and dinner at the club.

Zoo Director Ted Fox says the zoo is doing great. They’re excited for people to get back and visit the animals. Fox mentions, “The animals are all super psyched to see more people coming through the doors”.

Tickets are $500 per player or $1,750 for a foursome.

To learn more and to register, visit RosamondGiffordZoo.org.