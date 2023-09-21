(WSYR-TV) — ArtRage gallery on Hawley Ave. in Syracuse is marking its 15th anniversary, honoring the thought that everyone has a right to art.

To support that mission, they’re getting ready for an “ArtRageous” bike ride.

Bikers can choose either a 20 or 40 mile ride. Early registration is $45 ($55 after September 26). Youth under 18 years of age, accompanied by an adult are $10. The 40 mile ride leaves ArtRage at 9:30am. Meanwhile, the 20 mile ride leaves ArtRage at 10:30am.

You can signup for the rides, or learn more at ArtRageGallery.org. Or you can also find them on Facebook.