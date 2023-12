(WSYR-TV) — Being a caregiver for loved ones is rewarding, but it can also take its toll. There is support out there.

Silver Fox Adult Day Centers offers that support. Linda Johnstone, executive director and Ceara Purtell, program manager joined Bridge Street to talk about what programs and resources are offered.

If you would like to learn more about the services and programs offered, visit SilverFoxSeniors.org

You can also find them on Facebook.