(WSYR-TV) — Did you know that even something as simple and mundane as the way you breathe can have a profound impact on your physical and mental health? One woman by the name of Alyse Bacine is making it her mission to share the power of breathwork and how it can transform your life.

Some of the benefits include:

positively influences daily life

brings us out of fight or flight, reduces stress & cortisol

moves stagnant energy out of the body

helps us be more intentional, recognize when we’re in a “reactional” state, & how to choose out of it

helps us access the subconscious mind where our trauma is stored and heal it

regulates the nervous system & body, which can help us have a healthy immune system (crucial around the fall – holiday months)

You can learn more about the work that Alyse does by visiting her website at alysebreathes.com. You can also find her on Facebook.