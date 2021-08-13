Simple Steps To Start The School Year Off Right

The back to school season is an exciting time, with new teachers, classrooms and a fresh start for everyone. It’s also a great time to be ready, and one local mom and Autism Advocate says preparation is key for kids of any age.

Soul and Mind Evolution Founder Christina Van Ditto Warter says finding small ways children can adjust to the new school year can be critical to setting them off on the right foot. She’s back with simple steps parents can take when it comes to picking out the proper clothes for their child, and finding success as a ‘room mom too.’ Christina also serves up school-inspired lunch and snack ideas, and fun incentives to get even the pickiest eater to try new things.

In addition to their work within the community, S.A.M.E. also offers online learning, support, inclusive dance programs and so much more. To learn more about how Christina can help you and your family, find her online at SoulAndMindEvolution.com.