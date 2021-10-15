Simple Strategies To Stay Organized For Halloween

The National Retail Federation expects Halloween spending to hit a record $10 billion dollars this year, largely in part due to the return of tradition of trick-or-treating. That number alone is even more reason to gear up for Halloween early this year and DeClutter Coach Deb Cabral has a few simple ways to make it happen.

Decorate Early

Deb says that decorating for fall and the holidays is easier than you think. You can add some fall flair to your decor and make room for some spooky additions too. Stores have dedicated aisles in the spirit of the season and she adds that it’s all the more reason to start shopping now. She also says to stock up after the holiday for next year too. Most retailers offer great discounts on Halloween or shortly after.

Get Creative With Costumes

If you haven’t started shopping for Halloween costumes and are struggling to find what your little ones want, Deb says you can get creative. Thrift shops offer cost-saving ways to make something yourself and the internet has a slew of ideas to help too.

Stock Up on Sweets

Deb says to buy candy early and purchase a few bags with every grocery store stop. Doing so prevents you form overpaying on candy when it’s crunch time.

Stay Organized Long After The Holiday

Remember to take down your decorations and store them in a place where you can easily find them next year. Deb adds to take full advantage of after Halloween sales in time for next year, and get rid of old decorations that you just don’t use anymore.

For more organizing tips and simple ways that Deb can help you and your family, visit her online at DeClutterCoachDeb.com.