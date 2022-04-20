Probiotics have been all the rage over the last few years as consumers have become hyper aware of the role bacteria plays when it comes to gut health. Pre-biotics have also been a major conversation starter too, but what do these terms mean? Nutritionist Kelly Springer says pre, pro and post-biotics are all great sources of nutrition and can be very helpful when it comes to digestion and gut health.

“Pre-biotics help boost the immune system but also help to boost your metabolism and help you with weight loss,” Kelly says. “They can also help with your hydration goals each day too which can make a big difference when it comes to choosing a healthier lifestyle.”

Kelly adds that we need the pre, pro and postbiotics to work in combination with each other to ensure that we’re getting everything that our bodies need. Two easy ways that she says you can do just that are through Lifeway Kefir Products and a new sparkling beverage called Shrubbly. Both boost your metabolism, help aid healthy digestion and make staying healthy a lot easier in the long run.

These are just a few of the ways that Kelly and her team can help you, and starting next month, Kelly’s Choice invites you to join her for an all-new her weight loss clinic starting May 2nd. To learn more and to gain more information on your weight loss journey and health, visit KellysChoice.org.