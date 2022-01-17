Simple tips to clean out your closet

January is the perfect time to clean up and clear out and fashion expert Allison Harrison says that there are simple ways you can start today.

A great place to start is by taking everything out of your closet so that you can have an entire picture of what you hold inside your closet. She also adds that everyone should be realistic about what you’re going to wear going forward and try to get rid of worn items or styles that you just don’t wear anymore.

Velvet hangers can also make a big difference when it comes to clearing out and can be a major space saver too. And if space allows, Allison suggests having a clothing rack when you keep clothes you want to wear more often or want to have easy access for a particular season.

To learn more about how Allison can help you with your fashion needs, visit her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.



