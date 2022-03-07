March is the perfect time to go green and Autism Advocate Christina Van Ditto Warter says that growing your own garden and even turning to an herb garden and aromatherapy can be very beneficial for those with autism and other disorders.

For Christina, she began embracing aromatherapy years ago after discovering her daughter’s sensitivity to smell. She discontinued synthetic perfumes and began to wear and diffuse essential oils, she says.

“I want to make sure our home is safe for us both physically and emotionally and so I really embraced the air quality,” she says.

Today her aromatherapy practice has grown to include a sensory garden.

“Gardening is a sensory activity and it’s great for kids because it gets them off the screens as well. It’s a great bonding activity because they learn and they get to see how things grow too,” she adds.

This spring, Soul and Mind Evolution is excited to be growing their own sensory garden too. Christina adds that starting simple is key and using arrogative herbs like lavender or just a simple vegetable garden is easier than you think.

“Start small, maybe make your own hand soaps or defuse your own essential oils,” she says. “It doesn’t have to be all at once, just know that it’s a lifestyle and start incrementally.”

Christina is the founder of Soul and Mind Evolution in Auburn. To learn more about how she can help you and your family, visit her online at SoulAndMindEveolution.com.