Sing For America is producing the Broadway hit musical, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical!

Sing For America Presents was first established in 2011. Their mission is to raise money for local hero’s families serving in the nation’s military. Sing For America produces semi-professional Broadway-style musicals using actors of varied backgrounds and levels of experience. Some of their past performances include Matilda, Spongebob the Musical, and Elf.

Taryn Gilbert is one of the original family members who founded Sing For America. Born in a family of dancers and singers, Gilbert continues to push Sing For America in new creative directions. She talks about how Sing For America started and their latest production at The Oncenter, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.

Tickets are on sale for this production and will be shown at The Oncenter Carrier Theater from March 10 through 11. Tickets are being sold through The Oncenter website at ASMSyracuse.com/events. For more information about Sing For America and their productions, visit SingForAmerica.com.