Singer/Songwriter Jon Rogalia

As a kid, Jon Rogalia had a guitar that he never really touched. But two years ago, that all changed.

“I finally had found that guitar and you know I was just like all right, let’s take some lessons, look on YouTube, try to teach myself a little bit about it” he says.

That’s exactly what Jon did, in between the hours he was working with his father Michael in the residential construction business. Now, his dream of being a singer and songwriter has come true.

In December, Jon released his debut album featuring nine songs. It’s called A Little Too Country.

“I tried to take all sub-genres of country music, so blues, you know, rock and roll, you know, everything” Jon says. “It’s all pretty much country but you get all the sub-genres as well. There’s something for everyone on it. “

Jon grew up in Skaneateles and says he’s always loved country music. In February, he and the producer of his album will be heading to Nashville. “We’re going to go down there and meet some people and just immerse myself in the Nashville scene.”

Before that happens, though, Jon has a couple of local performances:

Friday, January 24th – 6pm to 9pm – Rocky’s Pub on Oswego Street in Liverpool

Saturday, January 25th – 5pm to 8pm – Summerhill Brewing Company on Route 90 in Locke

Click here to learn more about Jon and his music.

Click the video above to see Jon perform his new song Love Drunk In Tennessee.