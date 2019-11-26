“Single Parents” Star Tyler Wladis Stops By Our Studios

Audiences in Central New York were first introduced to Tyler Wladis back in the fall of 2018 on Carrie Lazarus’s Extraordinary Talent, right before his role as Graham on ABC’s then-new show, “Single Parents”. Since then, he and the cast are back for their second season and hoping for the third. “I felt really excited to know that the show would be moving on and I’d still be working with the cast,” said Wladis. Wladis has settled into his character and has gained confidence with the cast around him. “The thing I love the most about it is just hanging out with the cast and doing scenes with them and learning acting tips from them because they’re awesome actors.”

This season his character has some memorable moments. In the upcoming episode set to air on December 4th, his character Graham gets “the talk” while on roller skates. Later in the season Wladis hints to a big episode including his character but can’t reveal any secrets so we guess you’ll just have to tune in to find out!

“Single Parents” airs Wednesdays at 9:30pm right here on NewsChannel 9.