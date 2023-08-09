(WSYR-TV) — Siobhan Fallon Hogan has spent a career making people laugh, on tv shows like “Seinfeld” and SNL, and in blockbuster films like “Forrest Gump” and “Men in Black.”

The Central New York native is also gaining a reputation as a screenwriter and dramatic actress in films she’s created as writer and producer. The latest is called “Shelter in Solitude,” and we get to see it here in Central New York before most of the rest of the world.

“Shelter in Solitude” is an American, faith-filled, country western, prison love story told during Covid times. It follows the story of a wannabe country singer, Val, (played by Siobhan Fallon Hogan) and her unconventional relationship with Jackson Marcus.

The film is a social commentary on the inhumane conditions of the American prison system. If one determined, uneducated woman can bring humanity to the system, why can’t the US government?

Siobhan will attend the local premiere of “Shelter in Solitude,” Sept. 6 and 7 at the Manlius Cinema with additional times Sept. 8 and 9. You can find ticket availability online at EventBrite.com. The film opens across the country on Sept. 29. You can also learn more about the film at ShelterInSolitude.com.