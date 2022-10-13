EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Sistina Giordano announced via her social media Wednesday, she is leaving Bridge Street after eight years as its host.

During Thursday’s show, Steve Infanti, who served the last two years as her co-host, acknowledged the move and expressed his gratitude for sharing the desk with Sistina on Bridge Street.

I’ve talked to Sistina a couple of times over the course of the last week, and I can tell you that she seems very happy. She’s enjoying the time off with Bob and her kids. And as much as she loved hosting this show, she feels as though this is the right move for her and her family. I know I’m going to miss her. She has become one of my best friends and I know all of you will miss her as well. She is planning to stay local though. So, you’ll still see her in and around the community – just not on this show every morning. So, Sistina, thank you for everything you’ve done for Bridge Street, and for putting up with me these last couple of years … we miss you already. Steve Infanti

Also during the host chat segment, Steve and Allison revisited their Walmart Virtual fitting room discussion from earlier in the week. Allison gave it a try and reported back to the show. Plus, a Ft. Myers woman who lost her wedding ring shortly before Hurricane Ian found it during the clean up after the storm. NASA successfully deflected an asteroid and Blink-182 is reuniting.