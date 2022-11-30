(WSYR-TV) — The holidays always see a rise in people purchasing dogs, and Sit Means Sit Dog Training is here to help after you bring your new pup home.

Owner and Head Trainer Dave Wilbert offers up some great tips on how to train your pet. Plus, he offers up advice when purchasing a new dog. Sit Means Sit is also celebrating their 10-year anniversary and are running a contest via their social media.

All you have to do is post a picture of your dog to their Facebook page and from December 1-10 they’ll pick one picture to win a prize.

If you’d like more information about Sit Means Sit Dog Training, you can head over to SitMeansSit.com.