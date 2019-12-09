Sit Means Sit Hosts “Santa Paws” Holiday Event

Sit Means Sit Dog Training is getting into the festive holiday spirit with a pet-inspired event and they’re giving back too.

The family friendly event will feature small business shopping as well as coffee and donuts and pets are invited to snap a photo with Santa too.

All proceeds from this year’s event will go to a worthy local cause, the Corporal Kyle Schneider Foundation. Cpl Schneider made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country and was killed in action in 2011. The Central New York Native was 23 years old. His memory lives on through the foundation and the work that they do to help other veterans.

Sit Means Sit Head Trainer and Owner David Wilbert has worked with the organization and says that the cause is doing great things to help foster relationships with dogs and veterans.

“They do a lot of giving back to veterans in our area and one thing they do is provide dogs to veterans who suffer from PTSD,” he says. “We do some of the basic obedience training for those dogs and it really is a super, super organization,” he adds.

The work for both the pets and veterans is often life changing and it’s a big reason why Sit Means Sit gives back.

“It’s amazing. Some of these guys that are coming back have issues being out in public and being in crowds and the transformation that we see when all of the sudden they have a dog to worry about or a dog to take care – it’s a huge transformation and it’s awesome,” he says.

Sit Means Sit will also be doing some informational sessions as part of the event and invite all pet owners to come out for a festive and fun holiday time.

Sit Means Sit Santa Paws holiday event is happening on Saturday, December 14 at their facility located at 7730 Frontage Road in Cicero. To learn more visit Syracuse.SitMeansSit.com.