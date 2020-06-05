Skaneateles Bakery Celebrating National Donut Day

Whether you prefer sprinkled or glazed there’s a donut for everyone. This year, June 5th is National Donut Day, celebrated on the first Friday in June To honor the recent events around the world, the Skaneateles Bakery is donating sales from the day to the Syracuse Chapter of the NAACP.

The Skaneateles Bakery is located at 19 Jordan Street in Skaneateles. To visit them online click here or call at 315-685-3538