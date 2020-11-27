Skaneateles Christmas Tradition Going Virtual with ‘A Distant Dickens Christmas’

A beloved Christmastime tradition in the village of Skaneateles is going virtual due to COVID-19.

The Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to bring the annual event ‘A Dickens Christmas’ online amid the pandemic for the safety of the community. ‘A Distant Dickens Christmas’ kicks off Friday November 27th from 12-4pm in the village of Skaneateles.

They will host various events via social media. And while characters won’t be walking the streets this year, various character cutouts will be located in shops throughout the village. Visitors are invited to snap a selfie with each cutout, show the Chamber of Commerce and receive a free ornament.

A Dickens Passport will also be available from November through December for purchase at participating shops and restaurants. Participants are invited to use their passport, shop at participating stores and receive a free bag of chestnuts to take home and roast.

In addition, the Skaneateles Shop, Sip and Stroll promotion has been extended another four days during the month of December. Make a purchase on Dec. 3, 10, 17 or 20 at participating restaurants in the village and receive a coupon for a free or discounted item at the Sherwood Inn, Bluewater Grill, Gilda’s, and other establishments or 15-percent off at the Village Bottle Shop.

A Distant Dickens Christmas runs Friday, November 27th thru December 20th in the village of Skaneateles. It will continue every Saturday and Sunday from 12-4pm with an additional day on Christmas Eve from Noon – 2:30pm.

For more information, the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce is located at 22 Jordan Street. You can also visit them online Skaneateles.com, Facebook or call them at (315) 685-0552

Enjoy a performance from the Bridge Street vault of Dickens Christmas!