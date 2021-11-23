Skaneateles Distiller Appears On Discovery Channel

A Skaneateles distiller is getting some national exposure this month.

Chris Uyehara, co-owner of Last Shot Distillery on Mill Road, is appearing on the Discovery Channel program Master Distiller.

The program airs on Wednesday, November 24 at 9:00 p.m. and will also be available to stream on the discovery + platform.

Speaking of his experience during the filming, Chris says “the judges, exactly what you see on the screen is what you see them at all the time, it was pretty cool. And with the workers, all the workers with Discovery and all the people that we worked with, was really awesome because they’re, everybody in the same mindset and everybody wanted to make really good cocktails and whiskey and we were doing things around the fireplace at night. So it was pretty cool.”

Last Shot Distillery’s tasting room and shop is open Thursday through Sunday each week, but will be closed Thanksgiving and Christmas.

