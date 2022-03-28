Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” comes to life on the ice as part of the Skaneateles Figure Skating Club’s “Ice Dreams” show. Coach Lisa Mirabito says students ages 7 to eighteen are part of a full cast performance. All ages are on the ice at once working as a group to perform as part of the event.

Choosing the Disney favorite was an easy one for many students and coaches. Skaters themselves were polled on what shows they would like to perform and among the shows listed was “Beauty and the Beast,” Lisa says.

The ice-skating event is a culmination of a year’s worth of hard work and it’s also a way to get new skaters into the mix as well she adds.

“We’re hoping as a family-friendly program to bring in more skaters of all ages. We do a learn to skate program at the YMCA and the hope is that those skaters will see a performance and want to learn to skate. Whether it’s figure skating or hockey, take some lessons and join in on the fun,” she adds.

The students themselves are very excited to show off their skills to family and friends, and Lisa adds that the event is also a great way for the entire program to come together as one.

“Performing a show allows the skaters to perform and interact with each other and I think there’s a real benefit to that and to the sport,” she says.

The Skaneateles Figure Skating Club presents “Beauty and The Beast” on Ice on Saturday, April 2nd and Sunday April 3rd at the Skaneateles YMCA. Tickets are $10. To learn more and to purchase tickets today click here.