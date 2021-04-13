The Skaneateles Figure Skating Club has found new ways to work on and off the ice after the pandemic shut down their program nearly one year ago.

Coach Lisa Mirabito says they’ve managed to make dreams happen despite social distancing and mask mandates.

Members ages five to 17, will take to the ice on Saturday, April 17th for a show unlike any other in years past, Mirabito says. “The Wizard of Oz On Ice” will be complete with sets and props and narrated by NewsChannel 9 Anchor Christie Casciano.

The Skaneateles Figure Skating Club presents “The Wizard of Oz on Ice!” on Saturday, April 17th at 2pm at the Skaneateles YMCA and Community Center. Limited general admission tickets are available for $10 each. A video on demand recording of the show is also available to watch for $10 from the comfort of your own home.

To learn more and to purchase tickets visit SkaneatelesFigureSkatingClub.org.