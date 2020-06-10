‘Skaneateles For Social Justice’ Group Seeking Reform Within Community

As protests continue across the country, groups are forming in big cities and small towns everywhere, and that includes a collaborative group of young adults in Skaneateles.

Skaneateles For Social Justice was recently formed by seven college students: Lily Datz, Cecilia Marrinan, Madie Rhoad, Zoe Osborne, Channa Barnes, Hope Glowacki and Lucas Rathgeb.

In solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, the group has created a march of their own to promote social justice platforms and spark conversations to encourage reform within the community. The peaceful protest will take place on Sunday, June 14 at 1pm at the old Austin Park Rink. You must wear a mask to march and are encouraged to bring a sign.

To learn more about Skaneateles For Social Justice you can visit their Facebook Page or on Instagram.