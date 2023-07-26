(WSYR-TV) — When you think of Skaneateles, you probably think of boats. If that’s the case, you’d be correct. This weekend is the 45th Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show. Exhibitors from all over will come to Skaneateles to show off their antique boats. Janice Miller, dockmaster, and Hillary Fenner, director of the Skaneateles Chamber of Commerce, joined Bridge Street this morning with details.

The show features beautiful wooden boats from a bygone era, with about 90 displays on water and land. Exhibitors come from throughout New York State, the east coast, the midwest and Canada.

The show will feature fun for the entire family, including a boat parade and fly-by, musical entertainment, children’s activities, raffle drawings, a photo-shoot and a spectator cruise aboard the Judge Ben Wiles. Admission is free.

Boats are judged in 35 categories. Visitors can cast their vote for the highly coveted People’s Choice Award.

The show is organized by the Finger Lakes Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society and the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Learn more at skaneateles.com.