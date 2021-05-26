Skaneateles Man On A Mission To See The USA

Skaneateles native John Buterbaugh does a lot of traveling.

He has a goal of visiting every state in the United States, and so far, has been to 49 of them. Hawaii is the only one he has left.

But more than that, John is also trying to visit every county in every state, and all the national parks in the U.S.

“I have been so many different places and I’ve had in the back of my mind, would I want to live here; would I want to start a life here?” John says. “But it always goes back to no, Central New York is always going to be home.”

Buterbaugh is documenting his travels on his Instagram page @MomentsSaved

If you are looking to travel this summer, John has a suggestion.

“There’s places where I’ve seen a lot of really nice scenery, but for me, Zion was a lot of fun” he says, speaking of Zion National Park in Utah. “There was a lot of recreational opportunities. Really, really amazing hikes and a lot of stuff to do for a lot of different ages. You know, if you’re a senior citizen, there’s gentle hikes that you know, don’t wear down your knees or hips or whatever. And then there’s stuff for little kids to do and families. It’s great.”

Click here to visit John’s Instagram page and follow his travels.