Skaneateles Restaurant Week: Takeout Edition Happening This Week

For the first time ever, customers are invited to support local eateries in Skaneateles for a special takeout event.

Skaneateles Chamber Executive Director Hilary Fenner says that the week-long initiative is a way to support local restaurants and enjoy some good food at the same time.

Fifteen restaurants from in and around Skaneateles are participating this year, offering special deals to entice diners to enjoy takeout and eat local. Don Agate is the owner and Chef of Good Eats & Sips and says that having the week-long event is a great way to help with business. Typically the small village is a great tourism destination, but the pandemic has had a major impact on the tourism numbers this year.

Skaneateles Restaurant Week: Takeout Edition is running through February 21st at participating restaurants in the village. No tickets are required and dine-in and takeout options are available. For every $10 that customers spend at participating restaurants, they’ll receive a raffle ticket to be entered into a drawing on February 23rd.

To learn more about all of the specials being offered visit Skaneateles.com.