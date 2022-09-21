(WSYR-TV) — The leaves haven’t started falling yet, but we are now just 95 days until the ski season begins at one of Central New York’s hidden gems.

The volunteer-run, member-owned non-profit Skaneateles Ski Club has been blazing an icy trail since 1959. They’re putting in a little work this weekend to get ready to open again this winter.

This Saturday, the club is hosting its Fall Fest celebration, a family-friendly evening in a beautiful outdoor setting. There will be wood-fired pizza, live music, and products from 42 North brewery.

The annual Fall Fest celebration raises funds for the operation of the hill and gives community members a chance to visit.

The festival goes from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Skaneateles Ski Club in Marietta, located at 2995 State Rte 174.

For more information, visit SkiSkan.com.