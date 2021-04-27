Skaneateles u10 Girls Hockey Team Celebrate Big Tournament Win

The Skaneateles u10 Girls Hockey team, also known as the “Donut Express” went undefeated, beating out top teams across New York State and taking home the championship in Binghamton in the March Meltdown Tournament earlier this month.

The championship game culminated in a thrilling overtime victory for the donuts which they attribute to hard work, dedication and teamwork.

The 2020-21 donut players are: Sophia Cyker, Elizabeth Clancy, Emma Collacchi, Keira Etoll, Sophia Grobosky, Addie Hubbard, Dawson Lynn, Macie Mackay, Grace Marquardt, Abbie McCrone, Evelyn McNally, Eve Orsen, Keaton Paro, Alison Pierce, Molly Spaulding and Dakota Windhausen.

The 2021-22 Skaneateles u12 girls hockey tryouts will be May 7 and 8. For now, the girls say they’re relishing in their victory. To learn more about the program visit Skanhockey.com.