Skippy’s Ice Cream Truck Is Giving Away Free Treats To Children In CNY

Now is the perfect time to scream for ice cream because Skippy’s Ice cream truck is providing the tasty treat to lunch distribution centers in Central New York for free.

Teaming up with the Liverpool Center school district, Skippy’s will be handing out ice cream to children who are receiving free bagged lunches from 18 school locations. Skippy’s owner, Gina Husted says she’s ready to put smiles on children’s faces.

“To control everything with the CDC regulations, we are handing them out a treat. They won’t be able to choose this time… but we have a good variety for them,” she adds.

Husted, who is from Liverpool and has children who are also missing out on school festivities due to COVID-19, says the struggling times and the uncertainty in the community inspired her to give back.

“I don’t know what kids are going through at home… we are just hoping this can bring some joy to them and they can forget about something for a little while, get an ice cream treat and smile.”

For those who wish to sponsor Skippy’s or want to have the truck visit their district, visit skippysicecream.com for more information.

Skippy’s Ice cream Truck schedule

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Sunflower at the Park – 10:55am-11:10am

off Electronics at Park

Brentwood Apartments – 11:15am-11:30am

26 Hopkins Road

Nate Perry – 11:40am-12:00pm

7053 Buckley Road

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Braemar Apartments – 10:55am-11:10am

at mailboxes

Candlelight Lane Apartments 11:15am-11:20am

4475 Candlelight Lane

Eagles Point Apartments – 11:25pm-11:35pm

251 Eagles Pointe Circle

Thursday, March 26, 2020

ABC Apartments – 11:45am-12:00pm

4750 Woodard Way off henry clay

Norstar Apartments – 12:10pm-12:25pm

4784 Norstar Blvd off henry clay

Hampton Estates – 12:30pm-12:45pm

1 Winchester Drive off henry clay

Friday, March 27, 2020

Longbranch Elementary 11:00am-11:15am

4035 Long Branch Road

Grenadier Village 11:20am-11:30am

100 Kings Rd

Pinetree Vine Street – 12:00pm-12:20pm

1136 Vine Street

Monday, March 30, 2020

Burningtree off Soule Road – 12:10pm-12:25pm

Heritage Apartments – 12:35pm-12:45pm

4353 Heritage Drive corner Mogan/Wetzel

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 **ADDED DAY**

Lakeview Townhomes 11:20pm-11:30pm

151 Old Liverpool Road

Madison Village 7330 Landsend mobile park off rt 57

12:10pm-12:25pm at mailboxes,

12:30pm-12:40pm at Grosvenor