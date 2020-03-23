Skippy’s Ice Cream Truck Is Giving Away Free Treats To Children In CNY

Now is the perfect time to scream for ice cream because Skippy’s Ice cream truck is providing the tasty treat to lunch distribution centers in Central New York for free.
Teaming up with the Liverpool Center school district, Skippy’s will be handing out ice cream to children who are receiving free bagged lunches from 18 school locations. Skippy’s owner, Gina Husted says she’s ready to put smiles on children’s faces.
“To control everything with the CDC regulations, we are handing them out a treat. They won’t be able to choose this time… but we have a good variety for them,” she adds.
Husted, who is from Liverpool and has children who are also missing out on school festivities due to COVID-19, says the struggling times and the uncertainty in the community inspired her to give back.
“I don’t know what kids are going through at home… we are just hoping this can bring some joy to them and they can forget about something for a little while, get an ice cream treat and smile.”
For those who wish to sponsor Skippy’s or want to have the truck visit their district, visit skippysicecream.com for more information.
Skippy’s Ice cream Truck schedule
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Sunflower at the Park – 10:55am-11:10am
off Electronics at Park
Brentwood Apartments – 11:15am-11:30am
26 Hopkins Road
Nate Perry – 11:40am-12:00pm
7053 Buckley Road
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Braemar Apartments – 10:55am-11:10am
at mailboxes
Candlelight Lane Apartments 11:15am-11:20am
4475 Candlelight Lane
Eagles Point Apartments – 11:25pm-11:35pm
251 Eagles Pointe Circle
Thursday, March 26, 2020
ABC Apartments – 11:45am-12:00pm
4750 Woodard Way off henry clay
Norstar Apartments – 12:10pm-12:25pm
4784 Norstar Blvd off henry clay
Hampton Estates – 12:30pm-12:45pm
1 Winchester Drive off henry clay
Friday, March 27, 2020
Longbranch Elementary 11:00am-11:15am
4035 Long Branch Road
Grenadier Village 11:20am-11:30am
100 Kings Rd
Pinetree Vine Street – 12:00pm-12:20pm
1136 Vine Street
Monday, March 30, 2020
Burningtree off Soule Road – 12:10pm-12:25pm
Heritage Apartments – 12:35pm-12:45pm
4353 Heritage Drive corner Mogan/Wetzel
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 **ADDED DAY**
Lakeview Townhomes 11:20pm-11:30pm
151 Old Liverpool Road
Madison Village 7330 Landsend mobile park off rt 57
12:10pm-12:25pm at mailboxes,
12:30pm-12:40pm at Grosvenor
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App