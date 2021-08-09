Skirt Styling 101: Make It Work For You

Sporting a skirt can be fun but if you’re struggling with how to style one, Fashion Expert Allison Harrison says she can help make it easy.

“Skirt styling is a question I get asked a lot and it’s hard for me to style myself in one sometimes so I’ve come up with some ideas to help,” she says.

Defining your waist and finding a skirt that hits at your natural waist are important first steps and fit is everything, Allison says. She prefers a skirt to hit either below the knee or above the knee and adds that both styles are more flattering for women of all figures.

From sporting a sweater with a skirt, to even donning casual shoes or even heels, Allison says that the right skirt can be a very versatile part of anyone’s wardrobe.

